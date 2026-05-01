First Sri Lankan Hajj pilgrim group of 2026 departs for Jeddah

First Sri Lankan Hajj pilgrim group of 2026 departs for Jeddah

May 1, 2026   09:40 pm

Marking the commencement of the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage season, the first group of 325 Sri Lankan pilgrims departed from Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, today (01).

A ceremony was held at the airport departure terminal to mark the occasion, said Ada Derana reporter. 

The event was attended by Deputy Speaker of Parliament Rizvie Salih, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Sri Lanka Khalid Hamoud Alkahtani, and senior officials of the Sri Lanka Hajj Committee.

Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) operated a special inaugural flight for the group. Flight SV-839 departed from Katunayake at 9:05 p.m. bound for Jeddah.

For the 2026 Hajj season, a total of 3,500 Sri Lankan pilgrims have been selected. In addition to Saudia, pilgrims are also scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia via Qatar Airways.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.05.01

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.05.01

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin