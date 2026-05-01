Trump says he will raise tariffs on EU autos to 25%
May 1, 2026 09:47 pm
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he would be increasing tariffs on cars and trucks from the European Union to 25%, saying the EU had not complied with its trade deal.
“Based on the fact the European Union is not complying with our fully agreed to Trade Deal, next week I will be increasing Tariffs charged to the European Union for Cars and Trucks coming into the United States,” he wrote in a social media post.
“It is fully understood and agreed that, if they produce Cars and Trucks in U.S.A. Plants, there will be NO TARIFF,” Trump added.
Source: Reuters
--Agencies