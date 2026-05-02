Showers expected in several provinces after 1pm today

Showers expected in several provinces after 1pm today

May 2, 2026   06:35 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Galle and Matara districts after 1.00 pm, the Department of Meteorology stated. 

Showers are likely in coastal areas of Southern Province and in Kalutara and Colombo districts during the morning too. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Ampara and Polonnaruwa districts, the Met. Department noted. 

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

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