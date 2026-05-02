Vesak Dansal registration to begin Monday

Public Health Inspectors Union (PHIU) says registration of Vesak ‘Dansal’ will commence from Monday (04) ahead of the upcoming Vesak celebrations.

The Secretary of the Union, Chamil Muthukuda stated that the registration process will be carried out at the public health office level across the island.

He noted that the Ministry of Health has already issued a special set of guidelines for organizing ‘Dansal’, and requested organizers to consult Public Health Inspectors (PHIs) for the relevant instructions.

Meanwhile, Muthukuda said that a total of 382 ‘Dansal’ were held islandwide for the Poya Day observed yesterday (01), adding that the registration process for those events had already been completed.

This year, May includes two Full Moon Poya days. Although May 1 was initially observed as Vesak Poya Day, the government later designated May 30 as Vesak Poya Day following a negotiated agreement based on the advice and explanations of the Chief Prelates of the three Buddhist Chapters.

Accordingly, yesterday (01) was considered as ‘Adhi Vesak Poya Day’.