Teenager drowns while swimming in Katupila Lake

A 16-year-old schoolboy has drowned while swimming in Katupila Lake within the Sewanagala Police Division.

Sewanagala Police said an investigation was launched after receiving information yesterday (01) evening regarding the incident.

The deceased has been identified as a schoolboy residing in the Ratnapura area, police said.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the student had gone swimming in the lake with a group of friends when the incident occurred.

The body has been placed at the morgue of the Embilipitiya Hospital, police said.

Sewanagala Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.