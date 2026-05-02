Over 25,000 dengue cases reported so far in 2026

The National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) says that a total of 25,082 dengue cases have been reported across Sri Lanka so far in 2026.

Community Medical Specialist Dr. Prashila Samaraweera said the highest number of cases have been reported from the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Matara, Galle, Ratnapura and Kalutara, as well as the Colombo Municipal Council area.

She further stated that 12 dengue-related deaths have been reported so far this year.

Dr. Samaraweera advised the public to seek immediate medical attention if a fever persists for more than two days in order to determine whether it is dengue.

She also urged the public not to take any medication other than paracetamol for fever until consulting a doctor, and to use mosquito repellent to protect themselves from mosquito bites.