One killed in head-on motorcycle collision in Horowpathana

One person has died following a head-on collision between two motorcycles at the 134th kilometre post along the Puttalam-Trincomalee road in Horowpathana.

The two riders and two pillion passengers who sustained injuries were admitted to the Horowpathana Divisional Hospital for treatment, where one of the cyclists later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The deceased has been identified as a 64-year-old resident of Kapugollewa, police said.