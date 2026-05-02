Suspect arrested with foreign-made pistol in Pannala

A 38-year-old suspect has been arrested in the Hunuwila area of Pannala for the possession of a foreign-made pistol.

Police said the arrest was made during a raid carried out by officers attached to the Police Special Task Force (STF) camp in Jayawardenapura, following a tip-off received.

The suspect has been identified as a resident of Hunuwila, police said.

Pannala Police Station is conducting further investigations into the incident.