Suspect arrested with foreign-made pistol in Pannala

Suspect arrested with foreign-made pistol in Pannala

May 2, 2026   11:53 am

A 38-year-old suspect has been arrested in the Hunuwila area of Pannala for the possession of a foreign-made pistol.

Police said the arrest was made during a raid carried out by officers attached to the Police Special Task Force (STF) camp in Jayawardenapura, following a tip-off received.

The suspect has been identified as a resident of Hunuwila, police said.

Pannala Police Station is conducting further investigations into the incident.

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