Suspect arrested with foreign-made pistol in Pannala
May 2, 2026 11:53 am
A 38-year-old suspect has been arrested in the Hunuwila area of Pannala for the possession of a foreign-made pistol.
Police said the arrest was made during a raid carried out by officers attached to the Police Special Task Force (STF) camp in Jayawardenapura, following a tip-off received.
The suspect has been identified as a resident of Hunuwila, police said.
Pannala Police Station is conducting further investigations into the incident.