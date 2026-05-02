Final rites of FinMin official suspended over $2.5M cyber fraud to be held today

The final rites of the Assistant Director of the External Resources Department of the Ministry of Finance Ranga Nishantha Rajapaksa, who was found dead while under suspension in connection with the alleged misappropriation of USD 2.5 million linked to a cyber heist, are scheduled to be performed this evening (02).

He was found dead at his residence in Kuliyapitiya on Friday (30).

Investigations were initially launched treating the incident as a suspicious death, with inquiries conducted to determine whether the death resulted from homicide, suicide, or an accident.

However, a panel comprising four Judicial Medical Consultants, which conducted further examinations into the death, confirmed yesterday (01) that it was a suicide resulting from self inflicted injuries.