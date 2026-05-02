22 monks arrested with narcotics at BIA to be produced before court today

A group of 22 Buddhist monks recently arrested over the smuggling of “Kush” cannabis and “Hashish” from Thailand are scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court again today (02).

The suspects were taken into custody at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) on April 25 after arriving from Thailand with 112 kilograms of “Kush” cannabis and “Hashish,” valued at over Rs. 110 million.

Investigations later revealed that another Buddhist monk identified as Amithananda Thero had allegedly orchestrated the illegal smuggling attempt, officials said.

Accordingly, the monk in question was also subsequently arrested while hiding at a temple in the Gampaha area, and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) said the suspect is scheduled to be produced before court tomorrow (03).

Police have also uncovered information suggesting that narcotics had been brought into the country on an previous occasion also under the direction of the same suspect.

In connection with the probe, another individual accused of aiding and abetting the smuggling operation was arrested in the Athurugiriya area, police said.

The 22 monks were detained for seven days by the PNB on detention orders and are due to be produced before court today following the completion of preliminary investigations.