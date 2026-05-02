Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says that the relationship between Sri Lanka and India must never be viewed through the prism of competition, but rather embraced as a tremendous opportunity for mutual prosperity.

He made these comments while addressing the Global Innovation & Leadership Summit in Colombo, hosted by Zee Media and WION, on Saturday (May 2).

He stated that Sri Lanka has navigated its way through an unprecedented economic crucible. “We have weathered the storms, borne the hardships of structural reforms, and emerged with a resilient, stabilised macroeconomic foundation. Now the era of near recovery is behind us.”

He said that Sri Lanka is stepping firmly into an era of accelerated, inclusive, and sustainable growth. Premadasa said the theme of his address today, ‘Sri Lanka as a hub for investment, innovation, and tourism for India and the world’, could not be more timely or vital for the shared future of both nations.

“In order to chart this new course, we must first acknowledge the shifting tectonic plates of global power,” he said.

“We have transitioned irrevocably from a bipolar global order into a highly complex multipolar system. Within this new reality, Sri Lanka’s foreign policy is anchored in pragmatism and absolute clarity.”

“Let me be unequivocal. The relationship between Sri Lanka and India must never be viewed through the prism of competition, but rather embraced as a tremendous opportunity for mutual prosperity,” he emphasised.

The Opposition Leader pointed out that India’s historic rise in manufacturing, its leaps in digital technology, and its expanding global economic influence are not a challenge to Sri Lanka, but rather “we consider it as a gateway for our own future collaboration and progress”.

“We believe in nurturing a special strategic relationship with India, one that is built on deep-rooted historical and cultural connections, and one that forms the fundamental bedrock of our foreign policy,” he added.

Premadasa said it is precisely because of this “unshakeable bond” that he has consistently and vocally supported India’s long-pending bid for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

“Incorporating India into the United Nations Security Council is not merely a diplomatic courtesy. It is a practical recognition of the realities of contemporary international politics.”

He said you simply cannot marginalise nor ignore India on the global stage. “This strategic alignment is particularly vital when we consider the security of our immediate neighbourhood, the ongoing conflicts in West Asia, Middle East, and the deeply concerning spillover of military hostilities into the Indian Ocean region. They present a stark reminder of our shared vulnerabilities.”

The Opposition Leader stressed that the physical security of our maritime trade routes is the absolute lifeblood of both economies and that in this volatile climate, India’s relationship is strictly indispensable for ensuring security, enforcing stability, and maintaining long-term peace across the South Asian theatre.

“We remain fiercely committed to a policy of neutrality and strict adherence to international laws, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, to protect these vital corridors.”

He also urged both countries to actively work to revitalise institutions such as the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to foster dialogue, promote conflict resolution, and enhance regional solidarity.

“With our regional security anchored by this strategic partnership, we can focus our energies on domestic economic transformation. My vision for Sri Lanka is bold, but it is entirely within our grasp.”

“A future government under our leadership will aggressively pursue a sweeping digital transformation driven by the ambition to construct a US$30 billion digital economy between 2030 and 2035, to realise a digital economy of this sheer magnitude, and to position Sri Lanka as a true capital and hub of innovation.”

“We cannot rely on the frameworks of the past. We must actively modernise our legislative and regulatory architecture,” he said.