Special traffic plan announced for Maldivian Presidents visit

Special traffic plan announced for Maldivian Presidents visit

May 2, 2026   04:17 pm

Sri Lanka Police have taken steps to implement a special traffic plan in view of the upcoming official visit of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to Sri Lanka.

According to the Police, the special traffic arrangements will be in effect from tomorrow (03) until May 06.

A special traffic plan will be implemented tomorrow evening as the Maldivian President arrives at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) and proceeds towards Colombo via the Katunayake–Colombo Expressway.

Accordingly, the Police have introduced alternative routes to minimise inconvenience to the public during this period.

 

මාලදිවයින් ජනාධිපතිතුමාගේ ශ්_රී ලංකා සංචාරය - රථවාහන සැලැස්ම by poornima

 

 

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