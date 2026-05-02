Shiral calls for psychological autopsy into death of Finance Ministry official

Shiral calls for psychological autopsy into death of Finance Ministry official

May 2, 2026   05:29 pm

Former Western Provincial Councillor and Attorney-at-Law Shiral Lakthilake says that a psychological autopsy should be conducted on the death of the Assistant Director of the Finance Ministry’s Foreign Resources Department, who was suspended in connection with the alleged misappropriation of USD 2.5 million linked to a suspected cyber theft.

He further alleged that serious suspicions have arisen due to the “cover-up” of the relevant financial fraud for 4 months by the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance.

Therefore, he requested the President and Minister of Health Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, to order a psychological autopsy in this regard.

Shiral Lakthilake further said: “Regarding the death of the Treasury official, a team of forensic medical officers officially declared yesterday that this was a suicide. We know that Sri Lanka has a notorious history of forensic medical officer reports, whether about suicides or deaths.” 

“Official forensic medical reports also came in connection with Thajudeen’s death. But later, we learned that those official forensic medical reports were not as accurate as they were said to be. We are requesting the President of Sri Lanka and the Minister of Health that the medical examination report is good. But there is another step in medical science to take action in this regard. We are asking for a psychological autopsy to be conducted in this regard.”

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