Colombo is a port for India: Ceylon Chamber chief

In a significant affirmation of deepening India-Sri Lanka economic ties, Krishan Balendra, Chairman of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce and John Keells Group, described Colombo as “a port for India” during his address at the ZEE Media WION Global Innovation & Leadership Summit held in Colombo on Saturday.

The remark underscores Colombo’s strategic importance as a key maritime hub for Indian trade and transshipment, aligning with growing bilateral cooperation in ports, shipping, and investment.

Balendra, a prominent Sri Lankan business leader, highlighted opportunities for Indian capital in Sri Lanka amid the island nation’s economic recovery and India’s expanding regional footprints.

On being asked about India-Sri Lanka ties and business opportunities for Indian businesses, the Chairman of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce said, “The other segment where we have seen substantial investments is the ports and logistics segment… Colombo port is the biggest port in South Asia, and it’s really a port for India. About 85 percent of volume is transshipment, of which a large bulk containers in and out of India.”

He further added, “I think there will be significantly more growth because India will be needing a lot of port capacity and Colombo is well placed to be a transshipment hub for India and the rest of South Asia.”

The summit, hosted by Zee Media in Colombo, brought together business leaders, policymakers, and experts from both countries to discuss innovation, trade, and investment under the theme of leadership in a changing global order.

Strategic Maritime Convergence

Ceylon Chamber Chief’s comments come against the backdrop of major Indian investments in Sri Lankan ports and shipbuilding.

Notably, India’s Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) recently acquired a controlling 51% stake in Colombo Dockyard PLC (CDPLC), Sri Lanka’s largest shipyard, for USD 26.8 million, marking MDL’s first international acquisition and a key step under India’s Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.

The deal includes reconstituting CDPLC’s board with MDL nominees, positioning India to enhance shipbuilding, repair, and strategic maritime presence in the Indian Ocean.

Colombo Dockyard’s location within the Port of Colombo, a vital node on major shipping lanes, adds significant strategic depth.

Mutual Benefits and Regional Stability

From India’s perspective, these developments represent a win for its neighbourhood-first policies, reducing reliance on extra-regional players and boosting connectivity.

Sri Lanka benefits from Indian investment, technology, and expertise as it navigates economic challenges. Enhanced port infrastructure supports faster cargo movement for Indian exporters and strengthens supply chain resilience in the Indian Ocean Region.

It can be viewed as a counterbalance in the broader Indo-Pacific dynamics, with Colombo emerging as a collaborative hub rather than a point of competition. Balendra’s statement reflects Sri Lankan business sentiment that closer integration with India drives growth and opportunity.

Source: Bureau

--Agencies