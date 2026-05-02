Fuel prices increased

Fuel prices increased

May 2, 2026   10:18 pm

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) has announced a revision of fuel prices, effective from midnight today (02).

Accordingly, the price of Auto Diesel has been increased by Rs. 10 to Rs. 392 per litre, and the price of Super Diesel has been increased by Rs. 15 to Rs. 458 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of Petrol 92 Octane has also been increased by Rs. 12 to Rs. 410 per litre and Petrol 95 Octane up by Rs. 15 to Rs. 470 per litre, the CPC said.

Meanwhile, the price of kerosene has been hiked by Rs. 10 to Rs. 265 per litre.

The revised rates are as follows:

Auto Diesel – Rs. 392 (increased by Rs. 10)

Super Diesel – Rs. 458 (increased by Rs. 15)

Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 410 (increased by Rs. 12)

Kerosene – Rs. 265 (increased by Rs. 10)

Petrol 95 Octane – Rs. 470 (increased by Rs. 15)

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