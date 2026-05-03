Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, North-central and Eastern provinces and in Badulla, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 pm, today (03), the Department of Meteorology said.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Colombo, Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers are likely in coastal areas of Southern province and in Kaluthara and Colombo districts during the morning too, it added.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Ampara district during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.