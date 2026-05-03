Maldivian President to arrive in Sri Lanka today

Maldivian President to arrive in Sri Lanka today

May 3, 2026   08:12 am

President of the Republic of Maldives Dr. Mohammed Muizzu is scheduled to undertake a State Visit to Sri Lanka today (03), on the invitation of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. 

This marks President Muizzu’s first visit to Sri Lanka since assuming office in 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism in Colombo said. 

During the visit, he is expected to hold bilateral talks with President Dissanayake on further strengthening the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two countries, the statement said. 

Several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are also expected to be signed, reflecting the shared commitment of both countries to deepen collaboration in various spheres. 

President Muizzu will be accompanied by First Lady, Sajidha Mohamed, and several senior Cabinet Ministers including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and senior officials of the Government of Maldives.

 

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