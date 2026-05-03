All necessary measures taken to systematically curb drug trafficking  Defence Secretary

Defence Secretary, retired Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha, stated that all necessary steps have been taken to systematically control drug trafficking in the country.

He noted that investigations into individuals involved in drug-related activities are being carried out continuously.

The Defence Secretary made these remarks while addressing the media in the Kandy area.

He further emphasized that drug trafficking had operated freely in the country for a long time, largely due to the patronage and influence of certain groups. However, he asserted that such conditions no longer prevail, as authorities have now brought the situation under systematic control.

Elaborating further, he stated that the Tri-Forces particularly the Navy are currently playing a significant role in efforts to eradicate drug trafficking from the country.

Necessary decisions have already been taken, and maximum support is being extended to the Ministry of Public Security.

He added that organized criminal networks involved in drug trafficking will be apprehended, and those masterminding and financially backing these operations will face legal action in the future.