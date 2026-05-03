Over 590 arrested in island-wide crime and anti- drug operations

Acting on the instructions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), a large number of individuals have been taken into custody during ongoing island-wide operations targeting crime and drug prevention.

Police stated that 27,042 individuals were checked during operations carried out yesterday (02).

Of those, 593 suspects were arrested, while 15 individuals directly linked to criminal activities were also identified.

Additionally, 229 warrant suspects and 122 open warrant suspects were arrested during the operations.

Furthermore, 121 drunk drivers and 88 individuals for reckless driving were taken into custody, while legal action has been initiated against 3,977 individuals for other traffic-related offences.