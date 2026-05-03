Around 120 foreign nationals arrested over illegal financial operations in Rajagiriya
May 3, 2026 11:09 am
Around 120 foreign nationals have been arrested by police at a location on Meda Welikada Road in Rajagiriya.
The arrests were made on suspicion of involvement in illegal financial operations and other unlawful activities, according to reports.
Those taken into custody include individuals from several countries, including China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Madagascar, the Philippines, Thailand, and Cambodia.
Police also seized a number of computers and mobile phones found in their possession.