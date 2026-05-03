Around 120 foreign nationals arrested over illegal financial operations in Rajagiriya

Around 120 foreign nationals arrested over illegal financial operations in Rajagiriya

May 3, 2026   11:09 am

Around 120 foreign nationals have been arrested by police at a location on Meda Welikada Road in Rajagiriya.

The arrests were made on suspicion of involvement in illegal financial operations and other unlawful activities, according to reports.

Those taken into custody include individuals from several countries, including China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Madagascar, the Philippines, Thailand, and Cambodia.

Police also seized a number of computers and mobile phones found in their possession.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.05.01

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.05.01

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin