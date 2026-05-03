School transport fares likely to increase due to fuel price hike

The All-Island School Children Transportation Association says that with the recent revision in fuel prices, particularly the increase in diesel, school transport fares will also have to be raised.

The Secretary of the association, Malshri de Silva, stated that the fare adjustment will not be done as a percentage increase but will instead be decided after discussions with parents, aiming for a reasonable increment.

He noted that although diesel prices had increased on several previous occasions, fares were not raised in consideration of the financial burden on parents.

However, he added that due to ongoing operational difficulties faced by service providers, a fare increase has now become unavoidable to some extent.

Speaking further, Malshri de Silva said:

‘‘Diesel prices were increased by Rs. 10 at midnight yesterday (02). Until now, we have been operating without increasing the burden on parents. But now, an increase has become necessary. We are not specifying a percentage, instead, we are requesting that any adjustment be made in line with the diesel price increase, without overburdening parents. This job is being carried out with great difficulty. Due to multiple instances of diesel price hikes, we now have to increase transport fares by a certain amount.’‘