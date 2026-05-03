Fertilizer transport charges for Yala Season hiked; Farmers raise concerns

Farmers have raised concerns over a sharp increase in transport charges for the transportation of fertilizer for the Yala season.

They claim that the fee previously levied at Rs. 50 has now been increased to Rs. 300. The charge applies to transporting fertilizer from Colombo to Agrarian Services Centers across the country.

Additionally, reports indicate that Rs. 9,550 is currently being levied per fertilizer bag at these centers.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Nimal Karunaratne has stated that sufficient fertilizer supplies cannot be provided at present.

His remarks come despite the Department of Agriculture recommending that 90 kg of urea fertilizer per acre is required for paddy cultivation.

Farmers, however, allege that the required quantity of fertilizer has not been properly distributed.

The issue has been reported across several districts including Ampara, Polonnaruwa and Anuradhapura, where paddy cultivation for the Yala season has been underway for about a month.