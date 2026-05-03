Fire breaks out in residential building in east Delhi, nine killed

At least nine people were killed after a fire broke out in a residential building in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar early Sunday (May 3, 2026), according to Delhi Fire Services officials.

The incident was reported around 3:48 a.m. at a four-storey building in Vivek Vihar Phase-I, following which police, fire and disaster management teams rushed to the spot.

‘‘Fire was in domestic articles in six flats in the building and bodies recovered from different floors and handed over to Delhi Police crime team. Search operations are underway,’’ said Division Office (DO) M. Verma.

According to the police, the blaze engulfed flats on the second, third and fourth floors of the building in B Block, prompting a large-scale rescue operation.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

‘‘Around 10 to 15 people were rescued from the premises during the firefighting operation. Two of them, who sustained minor injuries, were shifted to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital,’’ a senior police officer said.

A total of 12 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, while teams from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), traffic police and local police assisted in the rescue and evacuation efforts.

Police said the fire was brought under control after several hours.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, and efforts are underway to determine the cause of the fire, police said.

Further investigation and proceedings are under way.

Delhi L-G, CM condole loss of lives

Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday (May 3, 2026) condoled the loss of lives in the fire tragedy in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar and said immediate medical assistance and relief are being provided to the affected people.

‘‘Deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Vivek Vihar Phase-I. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this devastating tragedy,’’ Mr. Sandhu said in a post on X.

‘‘I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and strength for the bereaved families during this difficult time,’’ he said.

The Lieutenant-Governor said the authorities have been directed to ensure that all necessary medical assistance is provided to the injured, along with immediate relief and support to those affected.

Delhi Fire Service personnel and emergency teams are on the ground, working tirelessly to manage the situation, he said.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the situation is being constantly monitored. The incident was ‘‘extremely’’ tragic and distressed her a lot, she said.

She said the injured are being treated in a nearby hospital and prayed for their speedy recovery. She also extended her condolences to the bereaved families.

Ms. Gupta said the local administration, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, the Delhi Fire Service, the Delhi Police and top officials are carrying out rescue and relief measures.

‘‘The situation is being constantly monitored and local councillors and MLAs of the BJP have reached the spot. The Delhi government stands firmly with the affected families in every situation,’’ the Chief Minister said.

Source: The Hindu

--Agencies