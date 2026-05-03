Authorities widen probe into US$2.5 million cyber heist

Comprehensive investigations are currently underway into an incident in which US$2.5 million belonging to the Ministry of Finance was allegedly misappropriated by a group of fraudsters, the Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated.

The Minister also confirmed that an internal inquiry is being conducted by the Ministry of Finance in parallel with the ongoing investigations.

Minister Jayatissa made these remarks while attending an event held at the Kalutara District Secretariat.

The Minister stated that investigations are focused on determining whether any public officials or a group of officials were directly involved in the scam. He added that if no intentional wrongdoing is found, steps will be taken to establish a stronger institutional mechanism to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Minister further noted that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is also proceeding with inquiries based on a complaint filed in February, alongside investigations by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

Following the completion of investigations by relevant authorities, legal proceedings will be initiated, the Minister said. He added that court dates related to the case have already been scheduled and made known to the relevant parties, describing this as standard procedure.

Dr. Jayatissa also stated that the matter was referenced during recent May Day rallies and confirmed that court proceedings are expected to continue in the coming days as scheduled.