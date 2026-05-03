Two killed in suspicious Bristol house explosion in UK as major incident declared

Two adults have died after an explosion at a house in Sterncourt Road, Bristol, this morning, Avon and Somerset Police said.

An explosion was reported at a residential address in Sterncourt Road at about 6.30am today.

The cause of the incident is being treated as suspicious, and a major incident has been declared.

Two adults have died at the address and their families have been updated. A cordon remains in place while emergency services respond to the incident.

A representative of the police added: “Given the recent change to the UK threat level, we would like to reassure the public from the outset we are not treating this as a suspected terrorist incident.

“We ask people not to speculate around the circumstances and continue to encourage the public to avoid the area while emergency services respond to this incident.”

-- Agencies