80 million deaths annually linked to tobacco use worldwide

Nearly 80 million people die globally each year due to the use of tobacco products, the Chairperson of the National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol (NATA), Specialist Dr. Ananda Rathnayake, has stated.

Dr. Rathnayake noted that of this, around 70 million deaths are caused directly due to the use of tobacco, while approximately 10% result from passive smoking.

He also warned that alcohol consumption also contributes to a significant number of deaths and leads to a wide range of serious health complications.

Dr. Ananda Rathnayake made these remarks while attending the handover of a policy concept paper containing recommendations aimed at making all children born after 2010 a tobacco-free generation. The document was recently submitted to the Minister of Health and Mass Media.

He added that Sri Lanka is also facing severe health, economic, and broader social challenges due to tobacco and alcohol use.

According to him, annual deaths in Sri Lanka linked to tobacco and alcohol are estimated at around 22,000. He also emphasized that tobacco and alcohol often serve as gateway substances leading to the use of other drugs.

Speaking at the same event, Dr. L.L. Amila Isuru of the Faculty of Medicine, University of Rajarata, described tobacco and smoking as a major contemporary global health challenge.

He said smoking has been identified as a key barrier to building a healthier future for children and warned that tobacco use among schoolchildren and youth is reportedly increasing to some extent.

Dr. Amila Isuru noted that a significant portion of national healthcare expenditure is spent on treating tobacco-related illnesses, while only about 1% of smokers worldwide seek medical treatment.

Dr. Isuru stressed that the most effective way to reduce the harmful impact of tobacco on society is to prevent its widespread use and reduce access among the population.

He added that a scientifically grounded global approach is to restrict future generations’ access to tobacco products in order to protect public health.