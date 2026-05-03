Met. Dept. warns of increased lightning risk amid ongoing rainy weather

There is a risk of strong lightning activity due to the prevailing rainy weather conditions across the country, the Department of Meteorology has stated.

Speaking on the matter today (03), the Director of the Meteorology Department Athula Karunanayake said that thunderstorm-related cloud formations during this period can lead to frequent and intense lightning occurrences.

He further explained that lightning activity is generated from cloud systems during this season, and warned that the possibility of strong lightning strikes remains high. Therefore, the public has been urged to take necessary precautions during such weather conditions.

The Director also advised the public to unplug electrical appliances during thunderstorms to protect them from lightning-related damage. He urged people to avoid open fields, paddy lands and travelling in open vehicles during rain accompanied by lightning. Additionally, he cautioned against seeking shelter under tall trees.

Karunanayake noted that lightning currents can sometimes travel through concrete slabs; however, properly grounded structures generally do not pose a risk.

He further stated that the southwest monsoon season is expected to begin after May 25, during which consistent wind patterns typically develop across the island. As a result, the formation of thunderstorm clouds may gradually decrease.

He added that the inter-monsoon period is usually associated with higher occurrences of thunderstorm activity, while lightning-related incidents tend to reduce during the southwest monsoon. He also indicated that extreme heat conditions are likely to ease with the commencement of the monsoon season.