Suspect injured after police open fire during escape attempt

A suspect has been injured after police opened fire when he allegedly attempted to escape custody while being taken to the Galgamuwa Magistrate’s Court today (03).

Police stated that the incident occurred as several suspects arrested in connection with drug-related offences were being escorted to a police jeep at the station. During the process, two handcuffed suspects reportedly attempted to flee the premises.

The suspects are said to have run approximately 75 metres from the police station gate in an attempt to escape custody.

Police officers subsequently discharged their weapons, injuring one suspect below the knee. He was initially admitted to the Galgamuwa Base Hospital and later transferred to the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

The injured suspect has been identified as a 32-year-old resident of Galgamuwa, who was arrested in connection with a narcotics-related case, police said.