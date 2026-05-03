Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu arrives in Sri Lanka

The President of the Maldives, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu has arrived in Sri Lanka on an invitation extended by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

He was accompanied by the First Lady, Sajidha Mohamed and a delegation of around 20 senior officials.

The delegation arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), at 5:33 p.m. aboard SriLankan Airlines flight UL-116 from Malé.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and a delegation were present at the airport to welcome the visiting President and his team.

This marks President Muizzu’s first visit to Sri Lanka since assuming office in 2023. During the visit, he is expected to hold bilateral talks with President Dissanayake on further strengthening the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are also expected to be signed, reflecting the shared commitment of both countries to deepen collaboration in various spheres, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism said in a statement.

The Maldivian delegation is scheduled to conclude the visit on May 5.