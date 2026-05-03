NFF condemns Govt statements undermining public confidence in judiciary

The National Freedom Front (NFF) has strongly condemned recent statements made by the government, alleging that they undermine public confidence in the judiciary.

In a statement, party leader and former Member of Parliament Wimal Weerawansa said that several remarks made by government representatives during recent International Workers’ Day platforms had raised serious doubts and mistrust regarding the conduct of judges.

He further claimed that the President had publicly referred to upcoming court decisions and even indicated relevant dates, while inviting the public to be prepared to welcome those rulings.

Weerawansa questioned whether such statements suggest that the country’s judicial process has been fully politicised.

He also noted that these remarks raise serious concerns about the independence of the judiciary.

According to the statement, not only the President but also several ministers made similar comments during May Day rallies, which could contribute to growing public suspicion regarding the conduct of judges in Sri Lanka.