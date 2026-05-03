Man missing after being swept away at Katukurunda Beach

A 55-year-old man has been reported missing after being swept away by strong sea currents while bathing at the Katukurunda Beach in Kalutara this evening (03), police said.

According to the Kalutara South Police, the victim, a resident of Katukurunda, had gone to the beach with his children and relatives at the time of the incident.

He was reportedly caught in a strong wave and dragged out to sea while bathing.

Police said search operations are underway to locate the missing individual.