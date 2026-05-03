Indian Prime Minister hails Mission Drishti as major space milestone

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Mission Drishti by GalaxEye, calling it a major achievement in India’s growing space journey.

In a social media post, Prime Minister Modi said the successful launch of the world’s first OptoSAR satellite and India’s largest privately-built satellite reflects the innovation, determination, and talent of the country’s youth. He said the mission is a strong example of how young entrepreneurs are contributing to nation-building through advanced technology.

Mission Drishti is considered a significant step for India’s private space sector, which has expanded rapidly in recent years with policy support and increased participation from startups. The launch highlights the rising role of Indian private companies in satellite development, aerospace innovation, and global technology competition.

The Prime Minister congratulated the founders and the entire team of GalaxEye for their achievement and wished them success in future missions.

Experts say the successful launch could strengthen India’s position in next-generation earth observation systems and strategic satellite technology. OptoSAR satellites combine optical and radar imaging capabilities, allowing improved observation even in difficult weather or low-visibility conditions.

The milestone is also being viewed as an encouraging signal for investors, innovators, and young engineers working in India’s emerging space ecosystem.

- Agencies