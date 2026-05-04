Fairly heavy rainfall expected in some parts of the island

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 pm, today (04), the Department of Meteorology said.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers are likely in coastal areas of Western province and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning too, the Met. Department stated.

Fairly strong winds of about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Northern and Northcentral provinces and in Hambantota district.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Ampara district during the early hours of the morning, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.