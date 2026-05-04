120 foreign nationals remanded over illegal financial operations in Rajagiriya

The group of foreign nationals arrested, yesterday (03), at a location on Meda Welikada Road in Rajagiriya has been remanded in custody.

The suspects were produced before Colombo Additional Magistrate R.D. Janaka yesterday (03), following which the remand order was issued.

The group was arrested on charges of engaging in illegal financial operations and other unlawful activities. Police apprehended 120 foreign nationals at a multi-storey apartment in the area.

Among those arrested are individuals from several countries, including China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Madagascar, the Philippines, Thailand, and Cambodia.

A number of computers and mobile phones found in their possession were also taken into police custody.

Investigations revealed that the suspects had rented several floors of the apartment and were operating the illicit business from the premises.

Accordingly, after considering the facts presented, the Magistrate ordered that the suspects be remanded until May 06, 2026.