548 suspects arrested as police screen over 26,000 in island-wide raids

548 suspects arrested as police screen over 26,000 in island-wide raids

May 4, 2026   10:08 am

Under the directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), a large number of individuals were taken into custody during island-wide operations conducted to prevent crime and drug trafficking.

According to Sri Lanka police, a total of 26,346 individuals were screened during operations carried out yesterday (03). 

Of these, 548 individuals were arrested on suspicion, while 147 persons were directly identified as being involved in criminal activities.

In addition, 212 individuals with outstanding warrants and 158 suspects named in open warrants were apprehended during these operations, said police.

Furthermore, 135 individuals were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, and 83 were taken into custody for reckless driving. 

Legal action was also initiated against 3,996 individuals for various other traffic-related violations, police said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.05.01

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.05.01

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm