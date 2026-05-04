Assembly poll: Vijays TVK emerges as single largest in Tamil Nadu

Assembly poll: Vijays TVK emerges as single largest in Tamil Nadu

May 4, 2026   10:15 am

In Tamil Nadu, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, led by actor Vijay, is making significant gains, overtaking the ruling DMK. Early results show TVK leading in 66 constituencies, with the DMK ahead in 49 and AIADMK in 45.

Vijay himself is leading in both of the constituencies where he is contesting—Perambur and Trichy East—highlighting his growing influence in the state’s politics. The surge by TVK has positioned it as the single largest party in the ongoing assembly elections, reshaping the traditional political landscape.

While projections remain provisional, the rising popularity of Vijay’s party indicates a shift in voter sentiment, with the actor-politician’s entry adding a new dynamic to Tamil Nadu’s political scene.

Source: Hans India
--Agencies 

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