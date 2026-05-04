Official state ceremony held to welcome Maldivian President in Colombo

The official state reception ceremony for Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, who arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday (04) on a three-day official visit, was held today (05).

Accordingly, the formal welcome ceremony commenced this morning at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Following the ceremony, the leaders of the two countries are expected to issue a joint media statement.

During the visit, President Mohamed Muizzu is also expected to hold bilateral discussions with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, focusing on further strengthening long-standing ties and cooperation between the two nations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism stated that several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed during the visit, reflecting a shared commitment to expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

President Mohamed Muizzu, who is visiting Sri Lanka at the invitation of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, will remain in the country until May 06, 2026.

This marks his first visit to Sri Lanka since assuming office in 2023.

Meanwhile, police stated that a special traffic plan will be implemented in and around Colombo until May 06 in view of the state visit.