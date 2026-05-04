Two suspects linked to Loku Pattie arrested with pistol and drugs in Balapitiya

May 4, 2026   10:42 am

A suspect has been arrested in the Ambalangoda, Balapitiya area for the possession of a foreign-manufactured pistol, one magazine, 16 live rounds of ammunition, and 11.5 grams of the narcotic substance ''Ice'' (Crystal Methamphetamine).

The arrest was made during a raid carried out by a team of officers from the Ahungalla Police Station.

The suspect has been identified as a 31-year-old resident of Balapitiya, police said. 

Investigations have revealed that the firearm had been handed over to him a few days earlier by another individual, aged a 22-year-old and a resident of Balapitiya, who was also arrested on May 02 in the Ambalangoda, Wadduwa area. 

Further inquiries have uncovered that both suspects are associates of the notorious underworld criminal figure known as “Loku Pattie.” 

It is believed that the firearm had been provided to them with the intention of carrying out a crime.

Ahungalla Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

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