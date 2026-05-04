Sri Lanka and Maldives sign seven MoUs to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Seven Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed between Sri Lanka and the Maldives during the state visit of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

The agreements cover collaboration in the fields of tourism, education, higher education, health, sports, youth development, archives, and defence.

The official state reception for President Muizzu, who arrived in Sri Lanka on May 4 for a three-day official visit, was held today (05). The formal welcome ceremony commenced this morning at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Following the ceremony, the leaders of both countries issued a joint media statement highlighting the outcomes of their discussions.

President Muizzu, who is visiting Sri Lanka at the invitation of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, is scheduled to remain in the country until May 6, 2026. This marks his first visit to Sri Lanka since assuming office in 2023.

Meanwhile, police have announced that a special traffic management plan will remain in place in and around Colombo until May 6 due to the state visit.