Vesak Dansal registration commences as PHIs issue safety guidelines

The Public Health Inspectors’ Union (PHIU) of Sri Lanka has announced that the registration process for Dansal organized in connection with the upcoming Vesak festival has officially commenced.

Spokesperson for the union, Anura Thilakasiri, stated today that organizers may complete the registration process by contacting the Public Health Inspector (PHI) in their respective areas.

He noted that the registration requires the submission of basic details, including the location of the Dansal, the names and addresses of the organizers, and their contact information.

Following registration, Public Health Inspectors will carry out inspections focusing on food preparation practices, waste management procedures, food safety standards, and overall sanitary conditions.

Thilakasiri further emphasized that food must not be handled directly by hand during distribution, and that appropriate serving utensils or gloves should be used instead. He also cautioned against the use of newspapers for food packaging, explaining that printing ink may contaminate food and pose health risks.

Organizers have additionally been instructed to ensure that drinking water provided at Dansal sites is safe for consumption and to carefully monitor the expiry dates of all ingredients used in food preparation.

Thilakasiri warned that any violations of these guidelines would result in legal action under the Food Act No. 26 of 1980 and the Food Safety Regulations of 2011.

In a related development, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Mass Media have issued comprehensive food safety guidelines for Vesak Dansal.

The nine-point directive requires all Dansal to be registered at the relevant Medical Officer of Health (MOH) office under the PHI division.

It further specifies that the time interval between food preparation and consumption should not exceed four hours.