Lands allocated in Sri Lanka and Maldives for High Commissions - President

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake expressed his gratitude to the President of the Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, for undertaking the official visit to Sri Lanka, noting that it was in response to an invitation extended during his own visit to the Maldives in 2025.

During the discussions, the President also conveyed appreciation to the Maldivian Government for the humanitarian assistance and support provided during the recent disaster period in Sri Lanka.

He further emphasized that global climate change remains a significant shared challenge for both countries.

President Dissanayake invited the Maldives to explore investment opportunities in sectors such as Information Technology (IT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), fisheries and agro-processing, tourism, real estate, and urban development infrastructure.

He also extended his best wishes for the success of the Business Forum scheduled for the following day, which President Mohamed Muizzu is expected to attend.

Marking the occasion, a reciprocal land allocation was made between the two countries. Accordingly, a plot of land has been allocated in Colombo for the Maldivian High Commission in Sri Lanka, while the Maldives has allocated a plot of land for the Sri Lankan High Commission.

Meanwhile, seven Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed between Sri Lanka and the Maldives during President Muizzu’s state visit, reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

The agreements cover cooperation in tourism, education, higher education, health, sports, youth development, archives, and defence.

The official state reception for President Muizzu, who arrived in Sri Lanka on May 4 for a three-day official visit, was held today (May 5). The formal welcome ceremony took place this morning at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Following the ceremony, the leaders of both countries issued a joint media statement highlighting the outcomes of their discussions.

President Muizzu, who is visiting Sri Lanka at the invitation of President Dissanayake, is scheduled to remain in the country until May 6, 2026. This marks his first visit to Sri Lanka since assuming office in 2023.

Meanwhile, police have announced that a special traffic management plan will remain in place in and around Colombo until May 6 due to the state visit.