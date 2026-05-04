The Free Lawyers Organization has called for an investigation into remarks made by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake concerning judicial decisions during a May Day rally.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Justice, the organization alleged that the President made a prejudicial comment regarding a verdict yet to be delivered in an ongoing court case. It warned that such remarks could be seen as interfering with matters currently before the judiciary.

The comments have sparked widespread controversy across the country, with critics raising concerns about the implications for judicial independence.

The organization further emphasized that the President’s remarks went beyond a general observation on legal processes, noting that they included references to specific dates and timelines related to the pending case.