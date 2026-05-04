Free Lawyers call for probe into Presidents remarks on pending court ruling

Free Lawyers call for probe into Presidents remarks on pending court ruling

May 4, 2026   01:43 pm

The Free Lawyers Organization has called for an investigation into remarks made by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake concerning judicial decisions during a May Day rally.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Justice, the organization alleged that the President made a prejudicial comment regarding a verdict yet to be delivered in an ongoing court case. It warned that such remarks could be seen as interfering with matters currently before the judiciary.

The comments have sparked widespread controversy across the country, with critics raising concerns about the implications for judicial independence.

The organization further emphasized that the President’s remarks went beyond a general observation on legal processes, noting that they included references to specific dates and timelines related to the pending case.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.05.01

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.05.01

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin