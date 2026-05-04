At least 12 wounded after Oklahoma party shooting

At least 12 people are being treated in hospital after a shooting at a party in Oklahoma.

US authorities responded to reports of gunfire at about 9pm local time on Sunday at a gathering of young people near Arcadia Lake, Edmond Police Department spokesperson Emily Ward said.

No arrests had been made in connection to the shooting, about 21km (13miles) from Oklahoma City, as of late on Sunday.

“This is obviously a very terrifying situation and we understand the concern from the public and those involved and we are working extremely hard to find the suspects,” Ms Ward said.

“We’re kind of all over the metro speaking with victims and witnesses.”



Edmond Police Department said in a statement on X that the number of victims may increase as more of the injured presented at nearby hospitals.

“The total number of victims is expected to change as additional individuals transported themselves to area hospitals,” the department said.

“There is no update on victim conditions at this time.”

Ms Ward said that 10 people were transported to hospitals and the other victims drove themselves.

She added the victims were in “various conditions”.

Nine people were being treated at Integris Health Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City and three were at Integris Health Edmond Hospital, according to a hospital system spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the patients were all still being assessed late on Sunday night.

Arcadia Lake, which is north of Oklahoma City, is an artificial reservoir used for flood control that has become a popular spot for fishing, boating, picnicking and camping.

It’s located in Edmond, an Oklahoma City suburb of about 100,000 residents.

Four decades ago, Edmond was the site of one of the deadliest workplace shootings in US history, when postal worker Patrick Sherrill shot 20 colleagues, killing 14 of them.

Source: Sky News

--Agencies