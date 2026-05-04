El Niño conditions expected to develop during Southwest monsoon period  Met. Department

Sri Lanka is expected to face developing El Niño conditions during the upcoming southwest monsoon season, according to the Department of Meteorology.

The Director General of the Department, Athula Karunanayake stated that the southwest monsoon period, which runs from May to September, is likely to be influenced by gradually strengthening El Niño conditions from May onwards.

He noted that due to this development, a reduction in southwest monsoon rainfall is expected, along with changes in prevailing wind patterns after May 15 in line with the monsoon season.

Karunanayake further explained that during such conditions, less rainfall in the southwestern region is likely with a possibility of reduction in lightning activity. He added that gradual rainfall could also help ease rising temperatures over time.

Meanwhile, the Department has forecast afternoon showers or thundershowers in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North Western, and Eastern provinces, as well as in the Polonnaruwa, Galle, and Matara districts.

Heavy rainfall exceeding 50 mm is likely in some areas of the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces, and in the Galle and Matara districts today.

Fairly strong winds of 30–40 km/h are expected in parts of the Northern and North Central provinces, as well as in the Hambantota district, according to the Met. Department.