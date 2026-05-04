Supreme Court dismisses SLMC leaders petition without consideration

The Supreme Court today (04) decided to dismiss, without hearing, a petition filed by the leader of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress, Rauf Hakeem, and its General Secretary, Nizam Kariapper.

The duo had filed the petition requesting an order directing the National Election Commission to inform Parliament that they are members of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC).

After considering the petition that was submitted, the Supreme Court accordingly ordered that it be dismissed, said Ada Derana reporter.