FM Vijitha Herath holds talks with visiting Maldivian President

Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath has held discussions with the visiting President of the Maldives, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu.

The Maldivian delegation headed by President Muizzu arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday and was received by Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

The official welcome ceremony for the Maldivian President took place in Colombo this morning.

Seven Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between Sri Lanka and the Maldives during the state visit of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

The agreements cover collaboration in the fields of tourism, education, higher education, health, sports, youth development, archives, and defence.

Minister Vijitha Herath said it was his honour to call on the President of the Maldives during his first state visit to Sri Lanka.

The Foreign Minister during the meeting extended his best wishes for a productive and successful visit.

Minister Vijitha Herath said President Muizzu’s visit would strengthen the bilateral relations and enhance the age-old people-to-people contact between Sri Lanka and the Maldives.