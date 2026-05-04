Iran hits US warship with two missiles near Strait of Hormuz - state media

Iran hits US warship with two missiles near Strait of Hormuz - state media

May 4, 2026   03:50 pm

Iran has said it stopped a US warship from entering the Strait of Hormuz.

Two missiles hit the warship near Jask Island after it ignored Iranian warnings, according to Iran’s Fars news agency.

The news agency, citing local sources, said the warship turned back from the area.

Additionally, Iran’s navy has said it prevented the entry of US warships in the Strait of Hormuz, according to state TV.

Donald Trump said the US would start guiding ships “safely” out of the key waterway, calling it a “humanitarian gesture” with many of the vessels running low on food.

Source: Sky News 
-- Agencies

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