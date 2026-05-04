12 dengue deaths, including two children, reported in Sri Lanka so far this year

12 dengue deaths, including two children, reported in Sri Lanka so far this year

May 4, 2026   04:01 pm

A total of 12 dengue-related deaths have been recorded so far this year, including two children under the age of 12, according to the National Dengue Control Unit.

Addressing a press briefing held today (May 4), Community Physician Dr. Prashila Samaraweera stated that the two child fatalities were reported from the Colombo and Ratnapura districts.

She further noted that a total of 25,846 dengue cases have been recorded across the country in 2026.

Dr. Samaraweera explained that intermittent rainfall and favourable environmental conditions for mosquito breeding have contributed to the increased spread of dengue, leading to a rise in the number of reported cases.

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