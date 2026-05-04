US denies Iranian claim it struck American warship

US denies Iranian claim it struck American warship

May 4, 2026   04:47 pm

US Central Command (Centcom) denies that one of its warships has been struck by two Iranian missiles.

In a post on X, Centcom says “no US Navy ships have been struck”. It adds: “U.S. forces are supporting Project Freedom and enforcing the naval blockade on Iranian ports.”

The Iranian military earlier claimed that it had prevented a US Navy destroyer from entering the Strait of Hormuz.

Fars, the semi-official Iranian news agency, said a vessel was hit by two missiles as it was sailing through the Strait of Hormuz “in violation of traffic and shipping security”.


Source: BBC
--Agencies 

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