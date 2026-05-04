Online bus seat reservation fee to be reduced to around Rs. 30  Minister

Long-distance passengers will in future be required to pay only a nominal fee of around Rs. 30 when reserving seats through the online booking system, Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Bimal Rathnayake has announced.

Speaking at a media briefing held at the Ministry of Transport today (05) to raise awareness on the online seat reservation system for long-distance travel, the Minister said the initiative was launched as a pilot project with private bus operators.

He said the system allows passengers to check bus schedules in advance and arrive at bus stops accordingly, reducing waiting times and inconvenience. It is also expected to address several issues in the current reservation process, including the loss of reserved seats, sudden cancellation of bus services, and high reservation charges.

At present, passengers reportedly pay between Rs. 200 and Rs. 300 to reserve a seat in some instances.

Under the new arrangement, this cost will be significantly reduced to around Rs. 30.

Minister Rathnayake further noted that the system will be beneficial to both bus owners and staff, improving efficiency in long-distance transport operations.

Online seat reservations can be made via www.busticket.gov.lk, through the hotline 011-200 1266, or using KIOSK machines installed at the Makumbura Multimodal Transport Centre.